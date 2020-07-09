Three Siouxland counties record COVID-19 deaths Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Yankton County, South Dakota, and Clay County, Iowa, each recorded their first COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, while Crawford County, Iowa, tallied its third.

Yankton County reported one additional case of the novel coronavirus, bringing its total to 83 cases, according to state data. Clay County added two new cases. Its case total stands at 143. Crawford County also registered one new case of the virus and now has a total of 679 cases.

Siouxland District Health Department confirmed 11 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday in Woodbury County, out of 205 tests. Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) data showed the county had 3,282 total cases as of Thursday evening. Forty-four people have died due to COVID-19 and 3,125 have recovered, according district health.

Bishop Heelan High School said Thursday in a statement that one of its baseball players tested positive for COVID-19.

Additional players did come into contact with the player and are in the mandatory 14-day quarantine, according to the statement. For now, the Bishop Heelan High School baseball teams will not play any games or practice.

The statement said the school will reevaluate all circumstances Monday and determine at that time whether the season will progress for the team or not.