Three Siouxland counties record COVID-19 deaths Thursday

SIOUX CITY -- Yankton County, South Dakota, and Clay County, Iowa, each recorded their first COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, while Crawford County, Iowa, tallied its third.
Yankton County reported one additional case of the novel coronavirus, bringing its total to 83 cases, according to state data. Clay County added two new cases. Its case total stands at 143. Crawford County also registered one new case of the virus and now has a total of 679 cases.
Siouxland District Health Department confirmed 11 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday in Woodbury County, out of 205 tests. Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) data showed the county had 3,282 total cases as of Thursday evening. Forty-four people have died due to COVID-19 and 3,125 have recovered, according district health.
Bishop Heelan High School said Thursday in a statement that one of its baseball players tested positive for COVID-19.
Additional players did come into contact with the player and are in the mandatory 14-day quarantine, according to the statement. For now, the Bishop Heelan High School baseball teams will not play any games or practice.
The statement said the school will reevaluate all circumstances Monday and determine at that time whether the season will progress for the team or not.
"Bishop Heelan will continue to make safety a priority, consider best practices and remain in touch with local health officials," the statement said.
Besides Woodbury, the only other Siouxland county to see COVID-19 cases climb by double digits Thursday was Plymouth, which added 11 new cases, according to state statistics.
Plymouth County now has 336 total cases of the virus. Five deaths have been recorded in the county.
Across the Missouri River, Dakota County added five new COVID-19 cases Thursday. The Northeast Nebraska county has 1,805 total cases, according to the Dakota County Health Department. Thirty-eight residents have succumbed to the virus.
IDPH data, which was last updated Thursday, shows that a total of 522 hospital beds are available in Regional Medical Coordination Center Region 3, which includes Woodbury County and most of Northwest Iowa. Nearly all of the patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are being cared for in Sioux City hospitals.
RMCC 3 has 37 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds and there are still 106 beds available. The state statistics show three ventilators are being used by patients and an additional 91 ventilators are available in the region.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.