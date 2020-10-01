Three Siouxland counties record COVID-19-related deaths Thursday

SIOUX CITY -- The COVID-19 death toll continues to rise in Siouxland, as three counties reported additional virus-related deaths Thursday.

In Iowa, Sioux County recorded its fourth death, while Clay and Union counties, in South Dakota, recorded their seventh and eighth deaths.

Sioux County had 1,779 total cases of the novel coronavirus, as of Thursday evening. Clay County, South Dakota, had 572 total cases, while union had 442.

Lyon County, which is just north of Sioux County, continued to lead the state of Iowa with a COVID-19 positivity rate of 31.3 percent. Sioux County had the second highest rate, 27.3 percent, followed by Osceola County, 19.5 percent. O'Brien County ranked fifth at 19 percent. Plymouth and Crawford counties rounded out the top ten with 16.9 and 16.4 percent, respectively.

Nationally, Lyon County, which had 392 total cases of the virus, ranked 15th and Sioux County 25th among counties with the highest number of cases per resident, according to information from The New York Times' website, which was last updated Thursday afternoon.

