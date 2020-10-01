Three Siouxland counties record COVID-19-related deaths Thursday

SIOUX CITY -- The COVID-19 death toll continues to rise in Siouxland, as three counties reported additional virus-related deaths Thursday.
In Iowa, Sioux County recorded its fourth death, while Clay and Union counties, in South Dakota, recorded their seventh and eighth deaths.
Sioux County had 1,779 total cases of the novel coronavirus, as of Thursday evening. Clay County, South Dakota, had 572 total cases, while union had 442.
Lyon County, which is just north of Sioux County, continued to lead the state of Iowa with a COVID-19 positivity rate of 31.3 percent. Sioux County had the second highest rate, 27.3 percent, followed by Osceola County, 19.5 percent. O'Brien County ranked fifth at 19 percent. Plymouth and Crawford counties rounded out the top ten with 16.9 and 16.4 percent, respectively.
Nationally, Lyon County, which had 392 total cases of the virus, ranked 15th and Sioux County 25th among counties with the highest number of cases per resident, according to information from The New York Times' website, which was last updated Thursday afternoon.
Siouxland District Health Department said in a statement released Thursday morning that 93 cases had been added to Woodbury County's case total in the last 24 hours. Woodbury County's positivity rate stood at 15 percent and the Northwest Iowa county had 5,758 total cases as of Thursday evening.
COVID-19 infections and quarantines closed Sergeant Bluff City Hall on Thursday.
"City staff is either under quarantine or infected with the virus and will not be available in person or by telephone," a post on the city's Facebook page read.
Winnebago Public School announced Thursday that in-person classes and activities will resume Monday. Remote learning has been in effect and all activities and practices were canceled through Oct. 2. Before making the decision to return to in-person learning, the school district said it consulted with the Winnebago Health Department.
State statistics, which were last updated Thursday, show that a total of 399 hospital beds are available in Regional Medical Coordination Center Region 3, which includes Woodbury County and most of Northwest Iowa. Nearly all of the patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are being cared for in Sioux City hospitals.
RMCC 3 has 18 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds and there are still 84 beds available. The state statistics show nine ventilators being used by patients and an additional 74 ventilators are available in the region.
