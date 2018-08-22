DAKOTA CITY -- A 3-year-old child was found safe after going missing in a cornfield in rural Dakota County Wednesday.
The child's father was doing measurements on a test area in the cornfield in the 1600 block of Hamlin Avenue when the child wandered off. The child had been missing approximately 30 minutes when the Dakota County Sheriff's Office was notified at 12:30 p.m., according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
The child was found walking out of the field at 162nd Street and Hamlin Avenue at approximately 1:12 p.m.
The sheriff's office was assisted in the search by the South Sioux City Police Department, which used its drone, the Nebraska State Patrol, Dakota City fire and rescue personnel and Mercy Air Care.