SIOUX CITY -- Friday will be the first balmy day in a series of balmy days to come.
According to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, Friday's daytime high temperature is expected to reach 92 degrees, with heat index values as high as 97 degrees during the afternoon and evening hours.
Brad Temeyer, a meteorologist with the NWS, said it's "hard to say" when thunderstorms could form in the Sioux City area, but "the threat increases throughout the day" -- the greatest likelihood being in the evening and overnight hours.
Temeyers couldn't give an exact prediction of how much rain will accumulate in the area, because the thunderstorms may be sporadic.
"Certainly over an inch for those areas that do see thunderstorms," he said.
Several days of high temperatures will follow Friday's warm and unsettled weather.
Saturday's high temperature is pegged at 91 degrees, with heat index values as high as 96 degrees in the afternoon. Sunday, the high temperature is expected to be around 93 degrees, with a heat index hovering around 97 degrees.
Monday, the forecast high temperature is a balmy 96 degrees, with a heat index of 102 degrees.