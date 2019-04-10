SIOUX CITY -- A strong storm system hitting the region is expected to bring thunderstorms to Sioux City Wednesday afternoon or evening.
Lance VandenBoogart, a meteorologist with the Sioux Falls National Weather Service, said rain and possibly thunderstorms are expected late Wednesday afternoon or in the evening hours. Hail may accompany the thunderstorm.
"That's going to be through the overnight hours," VandenBoogart said. The rain will continue on and off through Thursday, by which time colder air is expected to move in and turn the rain into a wintry mix. This could continue through Thursday night.
Thursday's high temperature is pegged at 48 degrees in the afternoon hours.
By Friday morning the precipitation is expected to be over. Accumulations won't be significant -- likely under half an inch. Friday's high temperature will be cooler, at about 39 degrees.
Saturday and Sunday are expected to be sunny.