In honor of National Nurses Week, the Sioux City Journal will hold its first The Heart of Health Care Awards on Thursday night.
Presented by CNOS, the event will begin at 4 p.m. at the Delta Hotels by Marriott in South Sioux City. There, attendees will learn who the five honorees are. Tickets for the event are available at scjtix.com.
Earlier this year, readers were asked to nominate nurses who had gone above and beyond in their careers. The finalists were then reviewed by a panel of judges who chose four recipients. A fifth was chosen by online voters.
This year’s candidates represent a broad spectrum of nurses – from school situations to hospitals to retirement communities. Collectively, the five have more than 150 years of service in the field.
At Thursday’s events, attendees will be able to hear the winners’ stories, learn more about the profession and discover what drives someone to enter the world of medicine.
In addition to CNOS and The Journal, the event is sponsored by UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s; MercyOne, Floyd Valley Healthcare, Sunrise Senior Living, Midlands Clinic and Siouxland Community Health.
“Our hope is this will be an annual event, helping us shine the spotlight on those who are there for us in the most crucial times of our lives,” said Editor Bruce Miller.
The program will begin at 5 p.m. Look for Facebook Live coverage before the event and a special section in Sunday’s Sioux City Journal that will include a look at the five winners.