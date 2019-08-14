Bartender Niki Hills pours a soda at WinnaVegas Casino Resort's 360 Lounge. The lounge area at the Sloan, Iowa, casino will be where the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska-owned casino will operates its sports gambling book.
A stage area flanked by television screens is show at WinnaVegas Casino Resort's 360 Lounge. The lounge area at the Sloan, Iowa, casino will be where the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska-owned casino will operates its sports gambling book.
Bartender Niki Hills pours a soda at WinnaVegas Casino Resort's 360 Lounge. The lounge area at the Sloan, Iowa, casino will be where the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska-owned casino will operates its sports gambling book.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
A stage area flanked by television screens is show at WinnaVegas Casino Resort's 360 Lounge. The lounge area at the Sloan, Iowa, casino will be where the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska-owned casino will operates its sports gambling book.
Still, sports wagering at WinnaVegas will begin shortly after the start of the National Football League (NFL) season.
"We are really excited about sports betting at WinnaVegas and consider it to be a great opportunity for us," Beltran explained, adding that the casino will be working with a third-party entity that will operate the sports book.
"If it takes off in our 360 Lounge, we'll have to take a look at ways of expansion to accommodate the wagering," he said. "Everyone is going to have to. So you need to stay competitive."
Indeed, the tribal casinos will be competing with Sioux City's Hard Rock Hotel & Casino as well as Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort, which is located in Larchwood, Iowa, in the extreme northwest corner of the state.
DES MOINES — Iowa’s state-licensed casinos weathered a tough financial year marred by flooding — especially in western locations — that watere…
According to a statement by marketing director Mike Adams, Hard Rock will not be able to start sports betting on Thursday. But it continued to work out the kinks of a contract with a third-party vendor. Officials expect that the IRGC will approve that contact.
"You may see sports betting at Hard Rock as early as Aug. 22," Hard Rock marketing manager Shannon Pauling said Tuesday.
Currently, Hard Rock is working with an architect to select the best space to accommodate gamblers at the 111 Third St. casino.
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy