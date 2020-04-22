You are the owner of this article.
Thurston County has first confirmed COVID-19 case
This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

PENDER, Neb. -- Thurston County has its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department reported Wednesday. 

The patient is a male in his 60s and a resident of Thurston County, according to an NNPHD press release. 

The Thurston County case marks the third for the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, which includes Cedar, Wayne, Dixon and Thurston counties, but not Dakota County. 

Statewide, Nebraska reported a total of 1,722 confirmed cases of the virus and 38 deaths, though that figure has not been updated for Wednesday. 

