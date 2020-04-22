Thurston County has first confirmed COVID-19 case

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

PENDER, Neb. -- Thurston County has its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department reported Wednesday.

The patient is a male in his 60s and a resident of Thurston County, according to an NNPHD press release.

The Thurston County case marks the third for the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, which includes Cedar, Wayne, Dixon and Thurston counties, but not Dakota County.

Statewide, Nebraska reported a total of 1,722 confirmed cases of the virus and 38 deaths, though that figure has not been updated for Wednesday.

