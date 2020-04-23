Thurston County has second COVID-19 case

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

PENDER, Neb. -- Thurston County has recorded a second confirmed case of the novel coronavirus as of Thursday.

According to a press release from the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, the patient is a male in his 20s whose results were reported to the department Thursday.

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department has begun an investigation and has identified close contacts of the man who need to quarantine and monitor their symptoms.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported a statewide virus total of 1,813 Wednesday evening.

