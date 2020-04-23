You are the owner of this article.
Thurston County has second COVID-19 case
This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

PENDER, Neb. -- Thurston County has recorded a second confirmed case of the novel coronavirus as of Thursday. 

According to a press release from the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, the patient is a male in his 20s whose results were reported to the department Thursday. 

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department has begun an investigation and has identified close contacts of the man who need to quarantine and monitor their symptoms. 

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported a statewide virus total of 1,813 Wednesday evening. 

