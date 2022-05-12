Thurston County primary comes down to 1 vote, Cedar County board member loses re-election bid

HARTINGTON, Neb. -- One county board incumbent in Northeast Nebraska lost Tuesday, while another trailed by a single vote as a recount loomed.

In Cedar County, challenger Dick Donner defeated incumbent Chris Tramp by a vote of 411 to 333 for the GOP nomination in Board of Commissioner District 3, according to unofficial results. A second incumbent commissioner, Dave McGregor, won the Republican nomination in District 3 over challenger Kelly Hammer, 582-265.

In Thurston County, challenger Jim Mueller led incumbent Dan Trimble, 55 to 54, for the Republican nomination for Board of Supervisors District 7, according to unofficial results. A recount is scheduled for Friday. The declared winner will have a clear path in the November general election since no Democrat filed for the seat.

In Dixon County, incumbent board of supervisor Don Anderson won a three-way race for the Republican nomination in District 1. Anderson collected 94 votes, compared to 84 for Josh Blatchford and 43 for Dennis Lukken.

In a contest for the GOP nomination in Dixon County's District 3, incumbent Roger Peterson topped challenger Richie Monteith, 252-50.

In a third Dixon County supervisor race, Steven Hassler defeated Dakota Roerts for the GOP nomination in District 7, 123-37. The incumbent, Alan Mackling, retired in April. On Friday, county officials are scheduled to appoint someone to fill the rest of Mackling's term, which runs until January.

Hassler, Peterson and Anderson advance to the November general election, where each will be unopposed since no Democratic candidates filed for any of the three seats.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.