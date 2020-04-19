You are the owner of this article.
Thurston County sees first case of COVID-19
Nebraska map April 19

Thurston County reported its first case of the novel coronavirus Sunday. 

PENDER, Neb. -- Thurston County recorded its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus Sunday, according to data from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services

Nothing is known about the individual. Neighboring Wayne County also has one case, reported a week ago. 

Thurston County becomes the latest in the Northeast corner of Nebraska to have a confirmed case of the virus. Only Dixon and Cedar counties have yet to have a confirmed case. 

Nebraska is currently sitting at 1,474 confirmed cases of the virus, with Hall (Grand Island) and Douglas (Omaha) counties being the most impacted -- Hall County has 457 cases, while Douglas County has 280. 

