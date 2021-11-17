Tie breakers settle some municipal contests in Northwest Iowa

The old adage that "every vote counts' rang especially true in some local elections in Northwest Iowa on Nov. 2.

In the small Ida County town of Arthur, only two candidates -- Kristy Abegast and Paula Fried -- filed nomination papers for the three open seats on the city council.

Seven local residents received 1 write-in vote each for the third spot. To break the tie, each name was written on a slip of paper and county officials drew lots. Susan Knop was declared the winner after her name was drawn first. Under state law, she had 10 days from the date the vote was canvassed, on Nov. 9, to accept or decline the office.

In the small Buena Vista County town of Truesdale, two write-in candidates -- Kevin King and Melinda Bavero -- finished with 3 votes apiece for a seat on the city council. The tie was broken after King's name was drawn out of a hat.

In another area race, a single vote separated the two candidates with the most write-in votes for mayor of Granville. Karl Kellen was elected mayor of the small Sioux County town, edging Dennis Friedmann, 14-13.

The mayor and all five city council seats in the small Clay County cities of Gillett Grove and Rossie were up for grabs on Nov. 2. But no names appeared on the ballot in either city.

In Gillet Grove, all six winning candidates -- Mike Hansen for mayor and Ken Schaber, Laurie Vanderpool, Brian Vanderpool, Sara Meyer and Larry Harms -- were all elected with just 2 write-in votes each.

In Rossie, six write-in votes apiece elected Matt Starkson as mayor and Barb Trierweiler, Beth Starkson, Colleen Lundquist and Kathy Hegwer to the city council.

In addition to Kellen, Hansen and Starkson, eight more write-in candidates were elected mayor: Steve Anderson, (Milford); Shan Nading (Galva); DJ Sechler (Meriden): Roger Pomrenke (Lakeside); Betty Woltman (Quimby); Denny TenEyck (Arion); Jan Blunk (Ricketts); and Todd Haug (Moorhead).

Below are Northwest Iowa municipal and school offices on the ballot Nov. 2 in which one of more write-in candidate was elected. The winners are denoted in bold. The school boards listed are districts headquartered in the county. For a full list of results of contested races in the Journal's circulation area, visit: siouxcityjournal.com

BUENA VISTA COUNTY

Lakeside Mayor

Roger Pomrenke, 9 (write-in)

Linn Grove City Council (vote for no more than 5)

Jud Graesing, 25; Melissa Merida, 22; Angela Crewther, 21; Becky Jessen, 19 (write-in); Steven Jessen, 7 (write-in)

Rembrandt City Council (vote for no more than 3)

Damon L. Hickman, 13; Larry Kacmarynski, 12; Kevin Vaudt, 8 (write-in)

Truesdale City Council (vote for no more than 5)

Connie Lewis, 8; Darla R. Weiland, 7; Tina Shannon, 7 (write-in); Christopher Barrickman, 5 (write-in): Kevin King, 3* (write-in) Melinda Bavero, 3 (write-in). In tiebreaker, Kevin King's name was drawn out of a hat.

CHEROKEE COUNTY

Cherokee City Council Ward 2

Dave Wilberding, 32 (write-in)

Meriden Mayor

DJ Sechler, 18 (write-in)

Meriden City Council (vote for no more than 3)

Joe Peterson, 16 (write-in); Jordan Petersen, 13; (write-in); Nicole Glassmaker, 10 (write-in)

Quimby Mayor

Betty Woltman, 6 (write-in)

CLAY COUNTY

Everly Mayor

Ronald Thompson, 45 (write-in); Tara Patrick. 10 (write-in)

Gillett Grove Mayor

Mike Hansen, 2 (write-in)

Gillett Grove City Council (vote for no more than 5)

Ken Schaber, 2, (write-in); Laurie Vanderpool, 2 (write-in); Brian Vanderpool, 2, (write-in); Sara Meyer, 2 (write-in); Larry Harms, 2 (write-in)

Greenville City Council (vote for no more than 5)

Kayla Koch, 20; Vincent S. Trierweiler, 19; Lisa Arthur-Knudson, 13 (write-in); Nicole Lange, 10 (write-in); Donna Koch, 8 (write-in)

Rossie Mayor

Matt Starkson, 6 (write-in)

Rossie City Council (vote for no more than 5)

Barb Trierweiler, 6 (write-in); Beth Starkson, 6; (write-in); Colleen Lundquist, 6; (write-in); Kathy Hegwer, 6 (write-in)

Clay Central-Everly school board District 5

Barb Trierweiler, 4 (write-in); Steve Kracht, 2 (write-in)

CRAWFORD COUNTY

Arion Mayor

Denny TenEyck, 3 (write-in); Kenny Beam, 2 (write-in); Jeff Stephens, 1 (write-in)

Arion City Council (vote for no more than 3)

Theresa Brummer, 3 (write-in); Kenneth Beam, 2 (write-in); Michael Wood, 2 (write-in)

Buck Grove City Council (vote for no more than 5)

Michele Stover, 4; Aaron Schroeder, 4; Karen Kolln, 3; (write-in); Lois Johnson, 3 (write-in): Derek Schweryn, 1 (write-in)

Ricketts Mayor

Jan Blunk, 7 (write-in)

Vail City Council (vote for no more than 3)

Daniel J. Crane, 36; Bob Niehaus, 35; Craig Kinney, 7 (write-in)

DICKINSON COUNTY

Milford Mayor

Steve Anderson, 86; (write-in)

IDA COUNTY

Arthur City Council (Vote for no more than 3)

Kristy Abegast, 19; Paula Fried, 18; Susan Knop, 1 (write-in*) Note: Six other residents also received 1 write-in vote each, Knop was declared the winner after lots were drawn.

Galva Mayor

Shan Nading, 10 (write-in)

Galva City Council (Vote for no more than 2)

Lanny Hustedt, 9 (write-in); Ken Langle, 6 (write-in)

OABCIG school board District 3 (vote for no more than 1)

Safffire Petersen, 19 (write-in)

OABCIG school board District 6 (vote for no more than 1)

Joey Hoefling, 10 (write-in)

MONONA COUNTY

Moorhead Mayor

Todd Haug, 21 (write-in)

Moorhead Council (vote for no more than 3)

Mary Beauchamp, 13 (write-in); Tonia Copeland, 6 (write-in); Eric Thoreson, 4 (write-in)

Maple Valley–Anthon-Oto school board District 5 (vote for no more than 1)

Jana Hamann, 34 (write-in)

OSCEOLA COUNTY

Ocheyedan City Council (vote for no more than 2)

Jewell Garms, 33 (write-in): Mark Kruger, 20 (write-in)

Ocheyedan City Council (to fill vacancy)

Mark Kruger, 8 (write-in)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY

Akron

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Eric Solberg, 166; Gerry Stowers, 99 (write-in)

SIOUX COUNTY

Chatsworth City Council (vote for 5)

Clifford Puhl, 9; Bekki Baker, 9; Robert Baker, 9; Mary Jean Weyen, 8 (write-in); Irene Puhl, 8 (write-in)

Granville Mayor

Karl Kellen, 18 (write-in); Dennis Friedmann, 15 (write-in)

WOODBURY COUNTY

Anthon City Council (to fill vacancy, vote for no more than 2)

Mona Kirchgatter, 61; Barbara Benson, 26 (write-in)

Cushing City Council (vote for no more than 3)

Alexander W. Rabbass, 38; Mary Tyler, 37; Jerel Wittrock, 10 (write-in)

Cushing City Council (to fill vacancy)

Shawn Joy, 4 (write-in)

Moville City Council (vote for no more than 2)

Paul Malm, 135; Bret Hayworth, 26 (write-in); Bruce Schmidt, 23 (write-in)

Oto City Council (vote for no more than 3)

Jennifer J. Weber, 14; Matt Mead, 6 (write-in); Linda Nepper, 5 (write-in)

Salix City Council (vote for no more than 3)

Karen Allen, 43; Cindy VanAuken, 41; Emily Clayton, 7 (write-in); Steve Petersen, 3 (write-in)

Lawton-Bronson school board District 3 (vote for no more than 1)

Bryan Mesz, 25 (write-in)

