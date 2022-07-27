 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Tilt Studio to open Friday in former Sears space at the Southern Hills Mall

  • 0
Tilt Studio

The façade of Tilt Studio, a new entertainment venue at the Southern Hills Mall, is shown.  

 Mason Dockter, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY — Tilt Studio, billed as an indoor family entertainment venue, will open at the former Sears location at the Southern Hills Mall on Friday. 

The 110,000-square-foot venue will feature laser tag, mini-bowling, two black-light mini-golf courses, bumper cars, arcade games and prizes, according to a press release from the Southern Hills Mall. 

Sears, a tenant of the mall since its opening in 1980, closed down its Sioux City store, the last one in Iowa, at the mall in March 2019. The Sioux City location had survived numerous previous rounds of store closures, but was included in a closure list after the once-dominant retail chain declared bankruptcy late in 2018. 

At one point after Sears closed down, the mall -- struggling to find a new use for the cavernous anchor space -- had made plans to knock down the store to make room for a "national home furnishings retailer" that would have built on the same site. For reasons unknown, that plan never came to fruition. 

People are also reading…

Meanwhile, in August 2020, a retailer called "Hot Buys" opened in the former Sears. The Southern Hills Mall and its owner, Ohio-based Washington Prime Group, declined to speak about the store at the time, referring instead to "exciting plans" for the space that would be announced in the "near future."

The mall first announced Tilt Studio's plans for the space in April 2021. Tilt operates in malls in 13 states (not counting Iowa), with its closest location to Sioux City being in Rockford, Illinois. 

FLASHBACK: Looking back at the Southern Hills Mall's 20-year anniversary

+1 
+1 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Looking back at the moments that defined the International Space Station

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News