TIM GALLAGHER: Washta, Iowa, native works to research COVID-19

“At the start of my senior year Dr. Poff asked what I wanted to do when I graduated,” Puttmann recalls. "I told him I had no idea. Beginning that day, Dr. Poff asked me every day he saw me what I wanted to do when I graduated. I thought about it a lot, but still did not know what I felt passionate about doing. It wasn’t until I took his physiology class (and associated lab) that I realized how much I enjoyed working in a lab.

“It was very satisfying for me to finally be able to have an answer for him just a couple weeks into the second semester of my senior year,” says Puttmann, who, over the last 19 years, has built a successful career as a laboratory technician based on the foundation of science he attained at BVU.

Puttmann notes that people should follow the advice of public health officials while consulting information from the CDC and the World Health Organization.

“The sacrifices everyone has to make at this time may seem drastic, but it is what needs to be done to control this pandemic,” says.

Puttmann, who resides in Dublin, Ohio, with his wife, Pauline, and their son, Liam, says that his place within the battle for discovery is both daunting and humbling. He remains grateful to be surrounded by so many dedicated professionals.