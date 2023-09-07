If you go

What: Ignite: Lead With Purpose, a celebration of the 10th anniversary of Leadership Sioux Center, featuring keynote speakers Tim Tebow and Craig Groeschel

Where: Terrace View Event Center, 230 St Andrews Way, Sioux Center

Date: Oct. 5

Schedule: 1 p.m., doors open; 2:30-3:30 p.m., keynote speeches by Tim Tebow and Craig Groeschel; 4-4:30 p.m., Q & A with Craig Groeschel and Tim Tebow; 4:30-6 p.m., post-event networking at the Ridge Golf Club with light refreshments

Tickets: At the time of this writing, one ticket remains available. Visit siouxcenterchamber.com/ignite or call the Chamber at 712-722-3457 to inquire.