SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow will speak at the Terrace View Event Center in Sioux Center Oct. 5, for a celebration of the 10th anniversary of Leadership Sioux Center.
Tebow, who was noted for his candid Christian faith during his football career, will be joined by Craig Groeschel, founder and senior pastor of Life.Church, a multi-site church noted for creating YouVersion, the world’s most downloaded Bible app.
Of 736 tickets that were available, only one remains unsold, said Barb Den Herder, CEO of the Sioux Center Chamber of Commerce.
"The amount of support has been really tremendous, and our business community's just excited about two Christian speakers, to talk about blending faith and business leadership, together," Den Herder said.
Tebow, a Heisman Trophy winner, was a starting quarterback with the Denver Broncos in 2010 and 2011. He was later traded to the New York Jets, then signed with the New England Patriots and subsequently the Philadelphia Eagles. In 2016, he transitioned from football to professional baseball and signed with the New York Mets; he was initially assigned to their minor-league affiliate, the Scottsdale Scorpions. He remained with the Mets organization for five years. For a time in the 2021 pre-season, he returned to football, signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
While he was with the Broncos, Tebow became a national sensation for kneeling in prayer at NFL games, which prompted social media users to take photos of themselves emulating him.
Tebow, 36, lives in Jacksonville, Florida with wife Demi-Leigh Tebow and three dogs; he is also a five-time New York Times bestselling author and a football analyst. He founded the Tim Tebow Foundation, a group working in more than 70 countries to "bring faith, hope and love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need," the Sioux Center Chamber wrote in a press release.