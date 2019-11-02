Daylight-saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, meaning an opportunity to catch an extra hour of sleep tonight.
Be sure to “fall back” by setting your clocks back an hour before you go to bed, or you'll be an hour early wherever you go Sunday.
Public-safety officials say the transition to standard time is the perfect time to change the batteries in your smoke alarm and have a family discussion about what to do in case of fire.
The present daylight saving time period was established under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. Americans have been turning their clocks ahead an hour on the second Sunday in March and falling back by an hour on the first Sunday in November since the new rules took effect in 2007.