SIOUX CITY -- Many brides and grooms were shocked by the permanent closure of the Sioux City locations for Tip Top Tux and Dream Dress Express.

The store, located at 500 Floyd Blvd., closed with no notice on Monday.

A sign on the door read: "We apologize for any inconvenience. If you are a customer returning your tuxedo from the weekend, you will not be charged late fees, and may keep your tuxedo."

Mikayla Mitchell, of Moville, was slated to be married to Ben Dreessen on Aug. 19. She was alerted to the store's imminent closure when an employee called her on Aug. 5.

"Mikayla said the salesgirl told her to pick up our 17 tuxedos as soon as possible because she wasn't sure how much longer the store would be around," Mikayla's mom Kim Mitchell explained. "Mikayla then called me and everyone else that she knew to help pick up the tuxes."

A sign was posted in the door at Tip Top Tux. The 500 Floyd Blvd. store closed suddenly on Monday.

Dapper and Dashing, the parent company of Tip Top Tux and Dream Dress Express, reportedly informed employees of the stores closures via email.

The doors of the 500 Floyd Blvd. store were locked on Tuesday and phones were left unanswered. Customers were encouraged to visit the parent company's website, dapperanddashing.com, for more information.

Tip Top Tux, which formerly did business as Randall's Tip Top Tux, once had two locations in Sioux City -- one at the Lakeport Commons shopping center and the Floyd Boulevard location, a towering brick structure built more than a century ago.

The Atlanta-based Dapper and Dashing lists seven regional brands as subsidiaries, with multiple suit and tuxedo rental facilities across 12 states.

While other Dapper and Dashing locations have reported closures, it is unclear just how many stores and which brands were closing.

A call placed to the corporate office transferred caller to a prerecorded message, and then to a busy signal.

According to Kim Mitchell, her daughter Mikayla was able to pick up all of the tuxedos for the groom's party without a hitch.

"We had one pair of pants that didn't fit and the salesgirl was able to exchange them for another size on Monday," Kim Mitchell said. "By that time, the salesgirl knew she was already losing her job. But she was so helpful and professional during what must have been a difficult time."

Baylie Bass, manager at Dream Dress Express, shows a beaded dress with a geometric design in April 2023.

Morgan O'Hern had a similar predicament.

The MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center behavioral health social worker was afraid she'd lose the dream dress she had already paid more than half for.

"By the grace of God ... I got my veil and my dress," she said. "I truly believe this dress was meant to be my dream dress when I walk down the aisle to say I do to my fiancé Brent."

Like the Mitchells, O'Hern credited the Tip Top Tux/Dream Dress Express staff for their help.

"They made it so much easier for me," she said. "They went out of their way to make sure my day was saved."

However, other parties may not be so lucky.

That's why other area businesses said they'd be ready to help out.

"Due to the recent Tip Top Tux closure, we are here and ready to assist any wedding party with their tuxedo needs," Claussen's Menswear, of Le Mars, Iowa, said on its Facebook page. An employee at Claussen's Menswear said they've received more than a dozen inquiries from men wanting special occasion tuxes.

Tip Top Tux was the second bridal chain to close its Sioux City store this year. David's Bridal at Lakeport Commons went out of business earlier this summer.

Baylie Bass, manager at Dream Dress Express, talks about trends in prom dresses at the Sioux City bridal and formal wear store.

"If worse came to worse, the guys could have worn suit jackets over jeans," Kim Mitchell said. "But I'm just happy that they'll be able to have tuxedos for Mikayla and Ben's wedding."