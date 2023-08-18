SIOUX CITY — As summer comes to an end and school begins, kids' schedules become more consistent.

MercyOne’s Dr. Steven Joyce said this is the time for kids to transition back to a healthy bedtime routine.

Joyce has been an internal medical provider and pediatrician for 23 years. As a pediatrician he sees children from newborn to 18 and then from 18 to over 100 as an internal medicine doctor.

During the summertime, Joyce said kids' schedules are varied. Students in athletics play and travel until midnight some nights, while other students might be up late playing games with friends.

"Come school time, there's a set schedule ... you've got to be up at a certain time, school is going to start at the same time every day and it gets out at a certain time every day," Joyce said.

The switch from summer to school time cannot happen overnight for kids, he said.

"You can't stay up till midnight one night, and then expect to be going to bed at eight or nine o'clock the next night," he said.

Now is a good time for students to start transitioning back to an earlier bedtime. Joyce said the right time to go to sleep varies from child to child and the time it takes to transition to an earlier bedtime also varies.

A child in sixth grade may make the switch better than a high schooler who is used to being up late every night in the summertime.

Joyce recommends starting the transition over a few days.

Healthy sleep for children Dr. Steven Joyce, a pediatrician and internist at MercyOne Siouxland Internal Medicine and Pediatric Care, talks during an interview Wednesday…

How much sleep does a child need?

How much sleep a child needs each night varies by age and individual. On average, Joyce said early school-age students need between 10 to 12 hours of sleep.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends:

10 hours to 13 hours for ages three to five;

9 hours to 12 hours for ages six to 12 and;

8 hours to 10 hours for ages 13 to 18.

For example, for a five-year-old who needs to wake up at 7 a.m., MercyOne recommends they go to sleep by 7:45 p.m. For a 12-year-old to wake up at the same time, a 9:15 p.m. bedtime is recommended.

For high schoolers, Joyce said they can get slightly less sleep than their younger counterparts. Upwards of eight to 10 hours is average.

Joyce said he hears from a lot of concerned parents about their children not getting enough sleep and sleeping through their alarms. He said the solution is often that the child just needs to go to bed earlier.

Hazards of not getting enough sleep

The National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion reports 6 in 10 middle school students do not get enough sleep, while 7 in 10 high schoolers don't.

Not getting enough sleep can impact students in a variety of ways.

"They get cranky towards the end of the day ... temper tantrums and just irritability," he said. "That's a sign that kids just aren't getting enough sleep."

Joyce said the student will also have trouble focusing, may fall asleep at school, and not learn.

"And that's their job. To learn at school and have social interactions with friends and things like that, and those things can get off kilter, if not getting enough sleep," he said.

The CDC said in high school not getting enough sleep is associated with several health risks including symptoms of depression, being overweight, drinking alcohol, smoking tobacco, and using drugs, as well as poor academic performance.

Not getting enough sleep in the long term can weaken the immune system and result in illness, Joyce said.

Healthy sleep for children Dr. Steven Joyce, a pediatrician and internist at MercyOne Siouxland Internal Medicine and Pediatric Care, talks during an interview Wednesday…

Tips for adjusting bedtimes

There are numerous tips and tricks on the internet for getting the best sleep, such as installing blackout curtains, avoiding heavy meals an hour before bed, limiting nighttime exposure to blue light and more.

Joyce said the American Academy of Pediatrics would support most of those suggestions.

Having a time to wind down after a busy day will help kids go to bed faster, he said.

"It's unreasonable to go go go go go and then all sudden to crawl into bed at you know, 10 o'clock and expect you're going to be able to crash right away," he said.

The CDC recommends having a consistent bedtime and wake-up time. They also recommend giving kids a bedtime routine, such as taking a warm bath, then brushing their teeth and reading a bedtime story.

"The bottom line is there's a lot of distractions available for kids these days to not get enough sleep," Joyce said.

Cell phones are the biggest source of blue light for students these days, along with televisions and computers, he said. Cutting out blue light before bedtime is a common recommendation for getting a good night's sleep.

"Some experts will say up to two hours before bedtime [to avoid blue light,]" he said. "For most kids, especially in high school that may not be realistic [due to] social interactions and things like that."

Joyce recommends an hour before bedtime, kids should put phones, computers and televisions away and instead read a book, study, or do other relaxing activities.

While sometimes not getting enough sleep is inevitable, Joyce said it's important to avoid doing so consistently due to distractions at home.

"Most kids will be able to find their way to a good night's sleep if given the opportunity and eliminating the distractions," he said.