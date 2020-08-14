To create mural at Okoboji, Iowa City muralist took inspiration from friends, nature

Trained as a studio painter, Agran became a muralist "for a number of different reasons" -- partly because it's a "community endeavor" that everybody can enjoy.

Over the years Agran has painted (or collaborated on) about two dozen of them over the years and has managed the painting of another dozen or so, many in the Iowa City area. Usually he does murals in the summer and paints in his studio during the inclement months of winter.

"When people are looking for a mural, I think that people are seeking the human touch in the built environment, and so I try to paint things in a way that, when you look at it, you're really aware that it's a painting, that it's material, versus something that feels a little bit more like a big printed-out billboard or something," he said.

"I think that there's a warmth to that human touch, so I try to celebrate that in the manner in which I paint murals."

Perhaps surprisingly to those who are unfamiliar with the painting of murals, much of the mural was actually painted in Iowa City in a sort of transfer process. The paint was applied to a very-thin material, which can be transported, and then applied to the walls of the tunnel.