To create mural at Okoboji, Iowa City muralist took inspiration from friends, nature

OKOBOJI, Iowa -- If you could paint a mural that represents Okoboji, what would you put in it? How would you depict the gaiety of this seaside-style community in Northwest Iowa?
And how would you know what to include if you were a stranger to the area?
Iowa City-based artist Thomas Agran was asked to paint a mural in a trail tunnel under the south end of a bridge in Okoboji. The mural depicts, among other things, birds, fish, leaves, ice-cream, corn on the cob, a beach ball, boat schematics and roller skates, all intensely colorful.
"I had asked a number of friends that I have, who have gone up to Okoboji for a while, what are some of the things that they associate with being there?" Agrain said. "One of them said, 'Well, it rains a lot, so I often end up playing cards with my family.' So there's a playing card that's in there as well."
The entire 880-square-foot mural took roughly a month to do and was finished the first week of June. This was the farthest Agran had ever traveled from Iowa City for a mural project during the course of his career, and he enjoyed taking lunch on the beach.
"It definitely had the best place to take a lunch break. Usually I'm working in alleys next to dumpsters," he said. "So it was a real treat to be able to just walk 15 feet and sit right next to the water."
Agran, 33, worked on the mural alongside assistant Ali Hval, an accomplished muralist in her own right. The work was commissioned by the group Imagine Iowa Great Lakes, which has sponsored other art projects in the area.
He wasn't intimately familiar with the Iowa Great Lakes going into the project. In high school he'd driven through the region on a road trip, but had never really experienced Okoboji. So in the spring/summer of 2019, he made a "site visit."
"I took a trip up to Okoboji to sort of experience Okoboji a little bit, as much as one can do before the season really starts," Agran said. He "looked for the imagery" most representative of Okoboji at the Dickinson County Nature Center and area museums and points of interest.
"There's a lot of different reasons that people come to Okoboji, either to, you know, recreate, or be with their families, or to enjoy the beautiful environment up there," he said. He wanted his mural to capture the essence of these things.
Okoboji, he said, reminded him of his mother's (and grandmother's) homeland -- a seaside town in merry old England.
"Where my grandmother lived in England was a little beach town called Hastings. And I think a lot of the pace of the community, and kind of how things are sort of structured around the waterfront and everything, that felt really similar to me. Kind of triggered a bit of nostalgia in me for some of the vacations that I had when I was a kid," Agran said.
Trained as a studio painter, Agran became a muralist "for a number of different reasons" -- partly because it's a "community endeavor" that everybody can enjoy.
Over the years Agran has painted (or collaborated on) about two dozen of them over the years and has managed the painting of another dozen or so, many in the Iowa City area. Usually he does murals in the summer and paints in his studio during the inclement months of winter.
"When people are looking for a mural, I think that people are seeking the human touch in the built environment, and so I try to paint things in a way that, when you look at it, you're really aware that it's a painting, that it's material, versus something that feels a little bit more like a big printed-out billboard or something," he said.
"I think that there's a warmth to that human touch, so I try to celebrate that in the manner in which I paint murals."
Perhaps surprisingly to those who are unfamiliar with the painting of murals, much of the mural was actually painted in Iowa City in a sort of transfer process. The paint was applied to a very-thin material, which can be transported, and then applied to the walls of the tunnel.
"It's really great, because I don't live in Okoboji, and so rather than slamming out a mural in an exhaustive kind of way over the course of three weeks or something, I was able to paint it incrementally in my studio back in Iowa City, and then go out and install it over about three or four days," he said.
