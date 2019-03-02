Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Zen in Nature
We'll gather early in the morning. We'll sit. We'll walk in the woods (called "kinhin"). We'll do qigong. We'll sit some more. Fabulous way to start the day. 7-9 a.m. Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, Sioux City.
Annual Pancake Breakfast
7-11 a.m. Come on down for a our Annual Pancake Breakfast. Free will donation. Steinbeck's Pub, 3929 Floyd Blvd., Sioux City.
1st Saturday Family Storytime: Celebrate Seuss!
11 a.m.-Noon, Sioux City Public Library - Aalfs Downtown Library, 529 Pierce St., Sioux City.