Siouxland Women's Connection Dinner Meeting
Morningside Assembly of God, 4310 Old Lakeport Road, 6:30-8 p.m., $12. All ladies welcome. Speaker: Sherri Kubly from Edgewood, Iowa, "From Dumb to Dynamic." Special feature: Kathy Yoder shares how a shy girl ended up writing for the Sioux City Journal. Reservations: Call Aurora at 712-258-9420 or email carlyschinzing@gmail.com.
Line Dance Class
Join Boots & Buckles Dance club outside Kay Jewelers in Southern Hills Mall at 8:30 a.m. every Monday for a free line-dancing class. Call 712-204-4500 for more information.