Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
The Sound of Music
The hills are alive! The beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp Family will once again thrill audiences. 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St. For more information, visit http://orpheumlive.com.
Hike the Wild
Horseshoe Bend Wildlife Area snowshoe hike (weather permitting). No registration necessary, all ages, free. 10 a.m. to noon. Meet at the Dickinson County Nature Center, 2279 170th St., Okoboji, Iowa, and caravan to the hiking site.
E Pluribus Unum
E pluribus unum, the traditional motto for our country, is also a great idea for the creation of art. The artworks included in this exhibition represent diverse ways in which repetition and pattern can be used to create more visual excitement while also creating more cohesion. Sioux City Art Center, 225 Nebraska St.