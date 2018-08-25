Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Game Changer | Teen Health Event
Join us for this free, fun-filled event designed for all students grades 6-12. Parents welcome to attend. This event focuses on sexual health, social media knowledge, alcohol and drug risks, and mental health. No registration is required -- just show up 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Girls Inc. of Sioux City, 500 Main St.
Bar Olympics Block Party
Music, yard games, artwork and so much more 1 to 11 p.m. on Water Street, Fourth Street and Pearl Street in downtown Sioux City. Free admission. Teams of two or more may compete, and casual games open to the public. This event is for all ages. Visit downtownsiouxcity.com/block-party-bar-olympics for more information.
The Brits
Stop by Arnolds Park Preservation Plaza, 37 Lake St. in Arnolds Park, Iowa, for this British invasion tribute band covering groups from 1963 to 1969. Free admission. Show 7 to 9 p.m. Visit www.arnoldspark.com for more information.