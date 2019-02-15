Try 1 month for 99¢

Valentine's Cabaret

NEW STAGE CABARET presents an evening of your favorite love songs from the 1920's to present day. 7:30 p.m. ,$15, New Stage Players Theater Building, 3201 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City, Neb.

PetRock - The Ultimate 70s Experience

PetRock is the nation's most unique Tribute Act. PetRock brings the sights and sounds of 70's rock to life - minus the disco. 9 p.m. The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.

'Boeing-Boeing'

Marc Camoletti's play performed on the Wayne S. Knutson Main Stage 7:30 p.m. at The University of South Dakota, 414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, S.D.

