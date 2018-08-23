Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Regency Square Summer Bash
Regency Square Senior Living is having it's annual summer carnival 5 to 7 p.m. at 3501 Dakota Ave. in South Sioux City, Nebraska. The theme this year is "Western." Open to the public. There will be face painting, bounce houses, games, live entertainment and food. Call 402-494-4273 for more information.
Two Rooms
A man is being held hostage by Arab terrorists in Beirut. His wife struggles to bring him home. Will they be reunited again? Individuals 13+ only due to mature content. Show times are 7 p.m. Aug. 23-25 and 2 p.m. Aug. 26 at Helen Levitt Art Gallery at Morningside College, 1501 Morningside Ave. $7, aculty, staff and students receive free admittance. Visit www.facebook.com/MSideTheaterDance/ for more information.
Sioux City Explorers Baseball
The X’s take on Sioux Falls Canaries 7:05 p.m. today through Saturday at Lewis & Clark Park, 3400 Line Drive. Tickets, $8-$14, are available at the box office, 712-277-WINS or xsbaseball.com.