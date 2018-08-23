Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Baseball Winnipeg at Explorers
Buy Now

Sioux City Explorers' Nate Samson picks up a ball against Winnipeg Goldeyes during a baseball game in Sioux City, Iowa on Tuesday. 

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

Regency Square Summer Bash

Regency Square Senior Living is having it's annual summer carnival 5 to 7 p.m. at 3501 Dakota Ave. in South Sioux City, Nebraska. The theme this year is "Western." Open to the public. There will be face painting, bounce houses, games, live entertainment and food. Call 402-494-4273 for more information.

Two Rooms

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

A man is being held hostage by Arab terrorists in Beirut. His wife struggles to bring him home. Will they be reunited again? Individuals 13+ only due to mature content. Show times are 7 p.m. Aug. 23-25 and 2 p.m. Aug. 26 at Helen Levitt Art Gallery at Morningside College, 1501 Morningside Ave. $7, aculty, staff and students receive free admittance. Visit www.facebook.com/MSideTheaterDance/ for more information.

Sioux City Explorers Baseball

The X’s take on Sioux Falls Canaries 7:05 p.m. today through Saturday at Lewis & Clark Park, 3400 Line Drive. Tickets, $8-$14, are available at the box office, 712-277-WINS or xsbaseball.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments