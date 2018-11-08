Try 1 month for 99¢

Kingdom Fit Strength & Tone

Weight lifting class with supervision from certified instructor.  Each class includes 10 minute warm-up followed by varying exercises targeting entire body and concludes  with stretching. 5:25 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St., Sioux City. Call 712-202-5052 or check website for possible changes in venue before dropping in on a class. 

South Sioux City Senior Center Music Jam and Dance

Dance 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. $2 per person, Senior Center, 1501 W. 29th St., casual dress for senior citizens and those 21 and older.

