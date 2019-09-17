{{featured_button_text}}

Siouxland Chamber Annual Meeting

Orpheum Theatre, 520 Pierce St. $55/45/25. Doors Open/Social at 6 p.m., Chamber Program at 6:45 p.m., Keynote Address by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at orpheumlive.com, by phone at 855-333-8771, or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.

Electoral College vs. Direct Popular Vote

Cargill Auditorium (D103) at Western Iowa Tech Community College, Entrance 14, Lot 4, 6:30 p.m. With guest speakers Dr. Patrick Bass of Morningside College, Dr. Elizabeth Smith of the University of South Dakota, and Dr. Joe Blankenau of Wayne State College. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Sioux City.

