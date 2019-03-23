Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program
9 a.m.-2 p.m. Please be sure to bring along the required information needed to complete your tax return. Center For Siouxland, 715 Douglas St., Sioux City, Free.
Legislative Town Hall
The League of Women Voters of Sioux City is holding a Legislative Town Hall. The public is invited to attend and share questions. 10 a.m. Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City.
Pioneer Farmers' Market
The Pioneer Farmers' Market moved indoors for the winter months.10 a.m.-2 p.m. Community United Methodist Church Of Sgt. Bluff, 101 Baker Drive, Sergeant Bluff.