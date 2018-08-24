Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Learn how to be the healthiest you, you can be at the Health & Leisure Expo on Friday, August 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center in Sioux City.

Visit with local vendors about wellness, healthy living options, health screens and more 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center, 300 Third St. Free parking and admission. Sponsored by Attend the Sioux City Journal, UnityPoint Health, Mercy Medical Center, Siouxland Community Health Center and Connections Area Agency. 

Stand Down Event

Dinner, groceries, clothing, resource fair, on the spot emergency support for all veterans, service members and their dependents 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Long Lines Rec Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Visit supportsiouxlandsoldiers.com for more information.

Sioux City Food Truck Fridays

Food trucks from across the region serve a variety of lunch choices in the final week of Food Truck Fridays. Located at Pearl Street Park, 620 Pearl St. 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Visit www.facebook.com/Siouxcityfoodtrucks for weekly menus.

