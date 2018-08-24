Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Health & Leisure Expo
Visit with local vendors about wellness, healthy living options, health screens and more 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center, 300 Third St. Free parking and admission. Sponsored by Attend the Sioux City Journal, UnityPoint Health, Mercy Medical Center, Siouxland Community Health Center and Connections Area Agency.
Stand Down Event
Dinner, groceries, clothing, resource fair, on the spot emergency support for all veterans, service members and their dependents 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Long Lines Rec Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Visit supportsiouxlandsoldiers.com for more information.
Sioux City Food Truck Fridays
Food trucks from across the region serve a variety of lunch choices in the final week of Food Truck Fridays. Located at Pearl Street Park, 620 Pearl St. 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Visit www.facebook.com/Siouxcityfoodtrucks for weekly menus.