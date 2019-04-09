Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Support Siouxland Soldiers BBQ
Support Siouxland Soldiers invites you to join in providing an evening of support for our Siouxland veterans, military families and Gold Star families. 5-6:30 p.m., Long Lines Family Rec Center, 401 Gordon Drive.
Senior Living Fair
The Siouxland Center for Active Generations will be hosting its free annual Senior Living Fair, “A Healthier Life, A Brighter Future,” 1-3 p.m., 313 Cook St. Exhibit booths, blood pressure and hearing screenings, and more.