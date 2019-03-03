Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
MakerSpace Electric Sundays
This is your opportunity to begin or enhance your working knowledge of electronics, electrical and general industrial systems and circuits. Stations with different learning levels will be available. 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. MakerSpace. 1401 TriView Ave., Sioux City.
Fashion Show
Photography by Kj will once again host their Fashion Show for Charity. Doors open at 12 p.m. for shopping with over 20 local vendors. Fashion show starts at 2 pm.$12 at the door. Delta Hotels, 385 E 4th St., South Sioux City.
Robot Zoo
An interactive exhibit that reveals nature as a master engineer through the creation of larger than life robotic animals. $12 adults, $6 children Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, 28210 West Park Highway, Ashland, Nebraska.