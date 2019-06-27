Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Farm to Fork Dinner
Enjoy a delicious dinner, with fresh, local ingredients, at Tucker Hill Vineyards, 26001 Titan Road, Hinton, Iowa, 6-8 p.m. There will be an opportunity to learn more about the producers who grew each product, a tour of the vineyards, and a wine tasting. $40 per person; groups of two or more will be priced at $37.50 per person.
Bump in the Night
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, 7-8 p.m. Learn about animals of the night, meet a live owl and take an evening hike. Event is free. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy walking shoes. Please pre-register by calling 712-258-0838 or email oparks@woodburyparks.org.