Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Caterpillars and Butterflies
This is a camp for kids age 2-5 with an adult. The dates are June 4-6, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. $15. Campers will explore some of the habitats at Hillview. Each day of camp there will be a themed snack and craft.
Yankton Summer Band Concert
The Yankton Area Summer Band Concerts at Riverside Park Amphitheatre will be May 28, June 4, 11, 18, 25, and July 3. Each concert is at 8 p.m. and free to the public.