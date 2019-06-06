Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Live Animal Lunchtime
Come and watch the live animals eat at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, 4:30 p.m. Learn about their habitat needs and adaptations. Free! Open until 7 p.m. on Thursdays in June and July.
Our Town
The Le Mars Community Theatre presents "Our Town," a landmark in American drama, by Thornton Wilder. 7:30 p.m. at The Postal Playhouse, 105 First St. NE. $15. For reservations contact the Postal Playhouse at 712-546-5788.