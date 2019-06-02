Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Offutt Brass with Municipal Band
Offutt Brass, the brass ensemble of the U.S. Air Force Heartland of America Band, will share the stage with the Sioux City Municipal Band, under the direction of Michael Prichard, at the Grandview Park bandshell. The free performance will begin at 7:30 pm.
Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Come see Hedwig, the "internationally ignored" singer who shares his music and searches for meaning in the sacrifices he made for love. Show runs June 1-3. Tickets are $15. Show starts at 7:30pm. at Vangarde Arts, 420 Jackson St.