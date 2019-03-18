Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Matt Martino
As part of the Live at the Redbird Cafe series, singer/songwriter Matt Martino will perform a concert at the South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., at 7 p.m. Martino is back on tour and creating new music after a five-year hiatus spent recovering from a neck injury that nearly derailed his career.
Robot Zoo
An interactive exhibit that reveals nature as a master engineer through the creation of larger-than-life robotic animals. The Robot Zoo exhibit provides hands-on learning opportunities to discover how animals work, and how to engineer and animate robots. Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, 28210 West Park Highway, Ashland, Neb.