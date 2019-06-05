Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Exploration Wednesdays
Kids will explore a person or event from the Lewis & Clark Expedition. “Campfire Stories” at 10 a.m. is open to kids first grade and younger. “Junior Explorers” at 11 a.m. is open to kids second grade and older. Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
Cello Concert
Nationally acclaimed cellist Peter Swanson performs a solo recital "Searching//Solace" as part of his Summer Solo Tour. Works by Bach, Ligeti, Dutilleux, and John Luther Adams. 7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 4600 Hamilton Blvd. Free admission.