Meet the Animals
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Stop in to meet our feathered and scaled live animals. This will give you an opportunity to view the salamanders, turtles, snakes and birds of prey up close and personal. Free.
Max Hatt / Edda Glass
South Sioux City Public Library, 7 p.m. Max Hatt/Edda Glass began in Montana, where Hatt had a jazz trio and Glass had a knack for singing Brazilian Portuguese. They soon became the state's only bossa nova band. A $10 free will donation will be collected at the door.