power praise aerobics
Johnell Peterson, front, leads, in back from left, Sandy Ohl, Nancy Sitzmann, and Melissa Sutton, all of Sioux City, and Susan Von Minden, of Dakota Dunes, in Power Praise Aerobics at Morningside Lutheran Church in Sioux City in this July 2014 file photo.

 Dawn J. Sagert, Sioux City Journal file

Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

Storytelling of the Dakota

This presentation by Joyzelle Gingway Godfrey demonstrates the historic societal structure of the Dakota people through the medium of storytelling. South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., 6:30–7:30 p.m.

Kingdom Fit Aerobic Dance

Fun aerobic dances set to uplifting Christian music. Many different dance styles incorporated. Exercise body, soul and spirit. Women of all ages and fitness levels. Please check website or call 202-5052 before dropping in on a class as venue occasionally changes. Morningside Lutheran, 700 S. Martha St., 5:30–6:30 p.m.

