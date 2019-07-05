Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Big Parade & Mardi Gras Festivale
Mardi Gras returns to Sioux City as the Big Parade and the Mardi Gras Festivale take place! Bring your family and friends and join in on all the fun beginning with the spectacular Big Parade downtown at 6 p.m. and Mardi Gras Festivale to follow at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.
Beacon Story Lab
Connect with your community and come hear true stories told on stage based on the theme of American Dreams. There will also be live music, poetry and a brief open mic for audience members who want to share. 7-9 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. $10 in advance; 15 day of show.