Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
In This Moment, Killswitch Engage, Clutch, Saul
Battery Park revs up its heavy metal/hard rock engine with a four-act lineup at 6 p.m. In This Moment, Killswitch Engage, Clutch and Saul get the spotlight. Visit tickets.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com for tickets.
History at High Noon: Flight 232
12:05 p.m. at the Sioux City Public Museum. Presenter Matt Anderson, Curator of History, will take a look back at July 19, 1989, when United Airlines Flight 232 crash-landed at the Sioux Gateway Airport.