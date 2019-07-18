{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

In This Moment, Killswitch Engage, Clutch, Saul

Battery Park revs up its heavy metal/hard rock engine with a four-act lineup at 6 p.m. In This Moment, Killswitch Engage, Clutch and Saul get the spotlight. Visit tickets.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com for tickets.

History at High Noon: Flight 232

12:05 p.m. at the Sioux City Public Museum. Presenter Matt Anderson, Curator of History, will take a look back at July 19, 1989, when United Airlines Flight 232 crash-landed at the Sioux Gateway Airport.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments