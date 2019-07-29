Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
'Newsies'
New Stage Players presents Disney's "Newsies" July 26-29 and Aug. 1-4 at the South Sioux City Middle School Auditorium, 3625 G St. Tonight's show is at 7:30 p.m. All seats are $15. Set in turn-of-the century New York City, "Newsies" is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies."
Mindful Movement
A free 40-minute guided practice that teaches techniques you can take back to the office. Feel free to come in your work attire as all exercises will be conducive to professional attire. You’re welcome to bring your own yoga mat. Extras will be available if needed. Wilbur Aalfs (Main) Library, 529 Pierce St., 12:30 p.m.