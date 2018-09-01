Subscribe for 33¢ / day
ArtSplash 2017
Sarah Jane Butler, of St. Joseph, Mo., works on a painting during ArtSplash at Riverside Park in this September 2017 file photo.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

Art Center’s ArtSplash 2018

Juried artists featuring pottery, jewelry, sculpture, painting, and more 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Riverside Park, 1400 Riverside Blvd. Entry free $5, children 11 and under free. Visit siouxcityartcenter.org/artsplash for more information.

Calliope Village open for tour

Step back in time at the Historic Calliope Village 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at Calliope Village, 1325 10th St. in Hawarden, Iowa.

