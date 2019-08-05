Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Birding on the Green
Meet at Brooks National Golf Club, 1201 Brooks Park Drive, Okoboji, Iowa, and drive golf carts through the course to document up to 60 species by sight and sound. 7 a.m. Free.
Foster Care and Adoption Orientation
Morningside Bible Church, 6100 Morningside Ave., 6-8 p.m. Presentation by Lutheran Services in Iowa (LSI). Learn more about how you can make a difference for Iowa children by becoming a foster or adoptive parent. Contact fosteradopt@LSIowa.org with questions.