WITCC Career Fair
Approximately 70 employers will be on campus with open positions and ready to interview qualified students, alumni, and other applicants. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Western Iowa Tech Community College, 4647 Stone Ave., Sioux City.
'Here We Sit'
This is an outrageous comedy that puts the audience on the hot seat. A series of sixteen, quick-paced scenes illuminate the joys and tribulations of the modern theatre-going experience. 7: p.m. Sioux City Community Theatre, 1401 Riverside, Sioux City.
Pollinator Spring Lecture Series
5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Dickinson County Nature Center, 22785 Nature Center Road, Okoboji.