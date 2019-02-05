Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Morningside Student Art Show
The show at Eppley Art Gallery, 3625 Garretson Ave., features painting, ceramics, sculpture, drawing, printmaking, photography and graphic design created by Morningside College students. Awards will be announced during a reception Feb. 20 in the gallery.
Constructs (A+A)
Briar Cliff University will be exhibiting the artwork of Omaha artist and architect Thomas Prinz from Jan. 25 through March 15 at the Clausen Art Gallery on Briar Cliff University’s campus. Prinz’s exhibit, entitled “Constructs (A+A),” focuses on the interactions of contrasting parts, fusing influences found in modern physics and Eastern mysticism.
Library Storytime
A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes. 11 a.m., Sioux City Public Library - Perry Creek Branch, 2912 Hamilton Blvd. (Lower B).