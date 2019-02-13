Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
STOMP
The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments – matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps – to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.
The Second City
In "It’s Not You, It’s Me," a comedy of break-ups and make-ups, The Second City takes shots at heartbreak, missed connections, and the mire of human relationships. Seating is limited. Reserve your seat at wsc.universitytickets.com. 7:30 p.m., Wayne State College's Ramsey Theatre, Wayne, Neb.
Valentine's Day Bingo
Floyd Place Senior Living and the Sergeant Bluff Senior Center cordially invite you to join them for Valentine's Day Bingo. There will be treats and Valentine's Day themed prizes! 1-2 p.m., Sergeant Bluff Senior Center, 909 Topaz Drive.