Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Birding on the Green
Meet at Brooks National Golf Club, 1201 Brooks Park Drive, in Okoboji and drive golf carts through the course to document up to 60 species by sight and sound. 7 a.m. Free.
Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Come see Hedwig, the "internationally ignored" singer who shares his music and searches for meaning in the sacrifices he made for love. Show runs June 1-3. Tickets are $15. Show starts at 7:30pm. at Vangarde Arts, 420 Jackson St.