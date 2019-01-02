Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
E Pluribus Unum
E pluribus unum, the traditional motto for our country, is also a great idea for the creation of art. The artworks included in this exhibition represent diverse ways in which repetition and pattern can be used to create more visual excitement while also creating more cohesion. Sioux City Art Center, 225 Nebraska St.
The Power of Children
Explore the extraordinary stories of Anne Frank, Ruby Bridges, and Ryan White—three children whose lives teach us about overcoming obstacles to make a positive difference in the world. This traveling exhibit is a program of ExhibitsUSA. Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.
Library Storytime
A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes. 10:30 a.m. at the Sioux City Wilbur Aalfs Public Library, 529 Pierce St. Free.