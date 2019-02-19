Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Northwest Iowa Ag Outlook
A daylong seminar and trade show geared toward farmers and agribusiness professionals. The trade show features the latest in agriculture products, equipment and services. This event is free and attracts nearly 2,000 each year from a four-state area. Clay County Fair and Events Center, 800 W. 18th St., Spencer, Iowa.
Musketeers Hockey
Sioux City vs. Fargo, 6:35 p.m., Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box Office or online. $9.50-$20.
Library Storytime
A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes. 11 a.m., Sioux City Public Library - Perry Creek Branch, 2912 Hamilton Blvd. (Lower B).